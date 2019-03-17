|
|
Richard Keith Ambrose
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Richard Ambrose was born on July 8, 1953 in Scranton, Iowa. Richard passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 65, after a courageous three year battle with cancer. Through all of his battles, he never let it take his spunk and happiness from him. He truly loved and cherished his family and cats with all of his heart and will be sorely missed.
Richard worked at Walgreens for 47 years and loved his Walgreens family. He had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, camping and mowing the yard. He especially enjoyed an ice cold Pepsi.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kathy Ambrose; daughter, Kelsey Ambrose; step-daughters, Amanda Gilliland and Samantha (Trin) Barnes; grandchildren, Blake, Brayden, Caleb, and Peyton; sister, Gail (Dennis) Blum; step-sister, Becky Bailey; and his cats, Dopey, Frankie, Mocha, Zadie, and Piper.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Mildred Ambrose; grandson, Jayden; brothers, Jim and Mark Ambrose; and brother-in-law, David Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Richard.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019