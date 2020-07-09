1/1
Richard Kile
Richard Kile

Urbandale - Richard Donald Kile, 85, of Urbandale, passed away July 8, 2020.

Richard was born on December 29, 1934 in Winterset, Iowa to parents, Paul and Irma (Rehard) Kile. He graduated from Patterson High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. On November 9, 1968 he was united in marriage to Beverly Jean Morrissey in Omaha, Nebraska. They lived most of their married life in Urbandale.

Richard worked as a truck driver for Bruce Motor Freight and from 1979 to 1999 was the owner of Kile Transfer Corp.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; sister-in-law, Lorraine Kile and brother, Gale "Tom" (Becky) Kile as well as several nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Kile; sisters, Joan (Cal) Mealey, Evelyn (Glen) Coffman, Norma (Cecil) Shaw and Delores Kile (in infancy), and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded and private interment at Winterset Cemetery in Winterset, Iowa will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Richard.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
