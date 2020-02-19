|
Richard "Dick" Kimm
Des Moines - Richard "Dick" Neil Kimm, 81, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away February 17, 2020.
Born February 27, 1938, in Belle Plaine, Iowa to parents Claire and Weston Kimm, Dick lived a life always expecting the best of others. He believed that people are good and that they tend to do the right thing—a sense of optimism that meant he was never let down. His glass was never half full—it was always overflowing.
Dick was a man of remarkable hands. Supportive hands of a father and later of a grandfather and great-grandfather. Determined hands that tinkered with pumps and gaskets in the hull of a houseboat at Lake Rathbun during humid Iowa summers. Entrepreneurial hands that extended firmly through decades of equipment sales meetings. Comical hands that could hold a minnow between two fingers so he could kiss it and gross out a fishing granddaughter. Inquisitive hands that showed up to learn and play at the Iowa Bridge Center in pursuit of his life master in duplicate bridge. Fast hands that earned him a place in the Des Moines Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. Loving hands that put a wedding ring on his wife Janice's finger fifty years ago to the day this Valentine's, locking in the most incredible partnership of his life.
Dick is survived by his life-long road trip companion and wife Janice Kimm; daughter Sherry (Jim) Kimm-Denman of Des Moines, step daughters Ann Marie Gordon of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Becky Gordon of Simi Valley, California; step sons Brett (Terri) Nuckolls of Grimes and Todd Alan Nuckolls of Des Moines; grandchildren Brittany Murillo, Taylor Denman, and Dylan Valdez-Gordon; step grandchildren Travis Nuckolls, Tessa McKelfresh; great grandchildren Liliana and Annabelle Denman-Murillo and Liam and Tristan McKelfresh; sister Diane (Craig) Mitchell; and family and friends across the country who will miss him.
Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Thursday and the service will be held 10:30 am Friday, February 21 at Iles Westover Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow at 8301 NW Chevalia Drive in Grimes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you act with kindness towards someone in memory of Dick.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020