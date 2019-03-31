Services
Gunderson Funeral Home
1615 N 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
515-576-7128
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gunderson Funeral Home
1615 N 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gunderson Funeral Home
1615 N 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View Map
Richard Kuhn Obituary
Richard Kuhn

Urbandale, Iowa - Richard (Dick) Kuhn, 74, of Urbandale, Iowa formerly of Fort Dodge, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Gunderson Funeral Chapel in Fort Dodge. Burial will be in the North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cheryl; their two sons, David (Linda) Kuhn and Brian Kuhn both of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Brandon, Bryce and Ember Kuhn; and his sister, Sandi (Bob) Heath of Sioux City, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Kuhn.

Richard William Kuhn, the son of Harold and Lois (Babbit) Kuhn, was born April 6, 1944 in Fort Dodge. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School in 1962 and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State. In 1965, Dick was united in marriage to Cheryl Hansen in Fort Dodge. In 1976, they moved to Des Moines. Dick worked in sales for the Farm Progress Publications for 24 years retiring in 2000.

Dick loved to golf and travel. Over their 54 years together he and Cheryl had a chance to visit close to 20 countries. Dick loved his friends and family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever and wherever he got the chance. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling with his grandsons in their motor home during the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dick Kuhn to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
