Richard L Gilbride
6/3/1971 - 2/2/2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by Brother Dan and Step-Mother Irene. Survived by Wife Shannon, Children Cassidy, Kayla, Claudia, Drake, Roman, Khloe, Maxximus, Parents Kay and Chuck Baldwin of Des Moines, Violet and Dwight Gilbride of Ankeny, Siblings Christina Gilbride of Winterset, Misty VanDerKamp, Amy VanDerKamp, James (Kassidy)
VanDerKamp, Ashley Frantz (Andrew), Dannielle (Noah) Quinn, many family and friends.
Visitation Friday 3 - 7 PM with Vigil Service 6:30 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann
Seton Catholic Church 114th & Fort St. Omaha, NE. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org
Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020