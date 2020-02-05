Services
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
114th & Fort St
Omaha, NE
Richard L. Gilbride


1971 - 2020
Richard L. Gilbride Obituary
Richard L Gilbride

6/3/1971 - 2/2/2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by Brother Dan and Step-Mother Irene. Survived by Wife Shannon, Children Cassidy, Kayla, Claudia, Drake, Roman, Khloe, Maxximus, Parents Kay and Chuck Baldwin of Des Moines, Violet and Dwight Gilbride of Ankeny, Siblings Christina Gilbride of Winterset, Misty VanDerKamp, Amy VanDerKamp, James (Kassidy)

VanDerKamp, Ashley Frantz (Andrew), Dannielle (Noah) Quinn, many family and friends.

Visitation Friday 3 - 7 PM with Vigil Service 6:30 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann

Seton Catholic Church 114th & Fort St. Omaha, NE. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org

Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
