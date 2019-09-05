|
Richard L. Haynes
Urbandale - Richard Laverne Haynes, 89, of Urbandale, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital. Visitation services will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 5:00-7:00pm at Iles Westover Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, Sept. 6th at 10:30am at the Giovanntti Shelter at Walker Johnston Park. A lunch will follow the service.
Richard was born on September 13, 1929 to Cleo and Karoline (Schaffer) Haynes in Agency, IA. He graduated from Griswold HS and served 4 years during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Iowa and then worked for Iowa State Unemployment Services, now known as Iowa Workforce Development. He retired after 31 years as Chief of the Federal/Interstate unemployment division.
Richard is survived by his daughter Meribeth of Urbandale; his son Russell and granddaughter Bailey, both of Iowa City; his sister Barb Humphrey of Atlantic; his sister-in-law Shirley Haynes of Leawood, KS, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marybelle; his sister Sue Keesee; and by his brothers Dwane (in infancy) and Carroll; and three nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbandale Education Foundation for an Urbandale HS scholarship and to Meribeth for an ALA Iowa Girls State scholarship in his name.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019