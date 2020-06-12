Richard L. Moore



Richard L. Moore died on June 7th at the age of 83 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. A private celebration of life among family members and friends occurred after Richard's death.



Richard was born on April 5, 1937, the first child of Harvey L. and Margaret Ruth Moore. Richard married Catherine Anne Zimmerman, the love of his life, on August 23, 1958. Richard and Anne had seven children together: Teresa Johnson (Richard); Andrew Moore; David Moore (Kim); Kevin Moore (Lynnette); Michael Moore (Rhonda); Karen McKinzie; and Melissa Moore. Richard is survived by Anne and each of his children except Andrew. Richard also is survived by sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Richard's siblings include George Dennis Moore, deceased, and Janet Arro, surviving.



Richard lived his entire life in Des Moines and worked as a switchman for forty-five years for the Des Moines Union Railway, which later became Norfolk Southern. He loved reading, playing cards, bicycle riding and spending time with his family. He was very kind and never spoke ill of others. His family will miss him dearly.



The funeral home in charge of the arrangement is Iles Funeral Home Grandview Park. Memorial donations may be made the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store