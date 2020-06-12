Richard L. Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Moore

Richard L. Moore died on June 7th at the age of 83 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. A private celebration of life among family members and friends occurred after Richard's death.

Richard was born on April 5, 1937, the first child of Harvey L. and Margaret Ruth Moore. Richard married Catherine Anne Zimmerman, the love of his life, on August 23, 1958. Richard and Anne had seven children together: Teresa Johnson (Richard); Andrew Moore; David Moore (Kim); Kevin Moore (Lynnette); Michael Moore (Rhonda); Karen McKinzie; and Melissa Moore. Richard is survived by Anne and each of his children except Andrew. Richard also is survived by sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Richard's siblings include George Dennis Moore, deceased, and Janet Arro, surviving.

Richard lived his entire life in Des Moines and worked as a switchman for forty-five years for the Des Moines Union Railway, which later became Norfolk Southern. He loved reading, playing cards, bicycle riding and spending time with his family. He was very kind and never spoke ill of others. His family will miss him dearly.

The funeral home in charge of the arrangement is Iles Funeral Home Grandview Park. Memorial donations may be made the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved