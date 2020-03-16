|
Richard L. "Dick" Rose
Winterset, formerly of Dallas Center - Richard Lee Rose, 77, of Winterset, formerly of Dallas Center, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Winterset, Iowa.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Eleanor; daughter, Michelle (John) Crouse; granddaughter, Kaylee Crouse all of Winterset, Iowa; brother-in-law, Marion (Sharon) Price of Waukee, Iowa; many nephews, nieces, and cousins; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Agnes Rose; brother, Gary Rose; sister, Barbara Harlan; and nephew Rodney Harlan.
Services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1- 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the Brethren Cemetery, Dallas Center.
Please visit www.IlesCares.com for additional information and online condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice in Urbandale, Iowa.
Richard will be missed by many and will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020