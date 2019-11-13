|
|
Richard L. Snider
Johnston formerly of Urbandale - Richard L. Snider, 80, died at home on November 7, 2019. The funeral service will be held this Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation at 9:00 a.m., and the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery in Granger.
Dick was born in Des Moines and grew up on the farm in Granger, IA. He served in the Army National Guard and then achieved his dream of becoming a Des Moines Police Officer, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible.
He is survived by Denise; his daughters, Debra Anderson of Anthem, AZ and Julie Tarallo of Rolesville, NC; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019