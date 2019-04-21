|
Richard (Rich) L. Strange
New Virginia - Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday,April 23, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola in Osceola. Visitation will be open Monday, April 22 after 12 noon with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia, IA.
Rich is survived by his wife, Connie Van Haaften-Strange of New Virginia, IA; daughters, Rebella (Steve, Sr) Reed of Adel, IA, Mona (Rich) Fiscus of Des Moines, IA and Melanie Fiscus of Wilsonville, OR; six grandchildren; brothers, Cary (Peggy Robuck) Strange of New Virginia, IA, Leonard W (Deann) Strange of New Virginia, IA and Randy G. (Georgia) Strange of Indianola, IA. Memorials may be directed to New Virginia Neophyte Lodge #301 A.F. & A.M and condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019