|
|
Richard (Dick) Langdon
West Des Moines - Richard (Dick) Langdon 82 passed away on March 25, 2019, at the Edgewater in West Des Moines.
A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 28th. Visitation will be at Scottish Rite Temple located at 519 Park St in Des Moines from 10-11 with services from 11-12 pm, and Celebration from 12-2 pm with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Richard was born in Des Moines on July 9, 1936, to Herschel, and Ethel (Waterson), he graduated from Roosevelt High School and Harvard Law School where he obtained his J.D.
In 1961 Dick Joined the Herrick, Langdon, Sandblom & Belin Law firm. Where he practiced law with his father for over 45 years.
His memberships include the American College of Trial Lawyers, American Bar Association, Waveland Park Lodge, Scottish Rite Consistory, Za Ga Zig Shrine, a 33rd degree Mason, High Twelve, Des Moines Club, Wakonda Club, NW Rotary club, West Des Moines Kiwanis, and Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.
Dick enjoyed travels, reading, poetry, golf, public speaking, and card games, he was very generous to local charities, and proud of his philanthropic achievement's.
Richard is survived by his wife Mary Langdon, his son John D. (Karen) Langdon, daughter Sarah Langdon, sister Ann (Charles) Ward, son-in-law John (Annette) Ouverson, grand-children Caelan Langdon, Rylann Ouverson, Jacob Ouverson. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, and 1st wife Julia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Scottish Rite building foundation or Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019