Richard "Dick" Larsen
Richard "Dick" Larsen

Altoona - Richard "Dick" Larsen passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St. SW in Altoona. Due to COVID, the family is practicing social distancing with no physical contact, and masks are required. If you prefer, you can join the family virtually for the live stream of the funeral service at https://vimeo.com/460667857.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com to read full obituary.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
