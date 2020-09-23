Richard "Dick" Larsen
Altoona - Richard "Dick" Larsen passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St. SW in Altoona. Due to COVID, the family is practicing social distancing with no physical contact, and masks are required. If you prefer, you can join the family virtually for the live stream of the funeral service at https://vimeo.com/460667857
.
