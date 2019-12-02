|
Richard Ledding
Des Moines - Richard "Dick" Ledding passed away on November 28, 2019 at the Central Iowa Veterans Health Care System in Des Moines, IA. Inurnment will be held at the Ft. Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Richard was born on May 13, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Hjalmar and Alma Ledding. Dick graduated from North High School in Minneapolis. Following his graduation Dick was enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War. On December 17, 1955 Dick married June Nelson to this marriage was born four children. Dick spent his working career in the accounting department for Minnegasco in Minneapolis. Throughout his life Dick loved his family and was truly an avid Minnesota Gophers Hockey fan.
Dick's is survived by his children; daughters, Nancee (Paul) Erickson, Sandy (Richard) Hainlen, Andrea (David) Silverstein; son, David; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019