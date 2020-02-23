|
Richard Leroy Hansen
Des Moines - Richard Leroy Hansen, 67, formally of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery (801 19th Street, West Des Moines, IA).
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; sisters, Cheryl, Linda and Deb; brothers, Brandon and Daryl; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Deborah; brother, Michael Hansen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020