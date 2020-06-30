Richard Lunn



Des Moines, IA - Surrounded by his family, Richard Lunn, 60, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born August 26, 1959, to Patricia and Ronald Lunn of Des Moines, Iowa. Richard grew up and lived his life in the Des Moines area and attended East High School. He worked the last 10 years at B&B Deli. He enjoyed talking to customers and working with his friends.



Richard loved hanging out with friends, listening to rock music, and caring for his cats. He also loved watching the New York Mets and had a passion for collecting memorabilia.



Richard had a kind, friendly smile and gentle demeanor. He had a quick wit and liked a good joke. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Pat Lunn; brother, Ron Lunn; sister, Jeanie Arthur (Alan); daughters, Stephanie Myers (Chris) and Rebecca Byrd (Gary). He is also survived by his grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Paul Lunn and sister, Judy Ann Lunn.



A graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, 1 NE 60th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50313 at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.









