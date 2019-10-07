|
|
Richard M. Dunn
Indianola - Services for Richard Merlyn Dunn, 60, who passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Norwalk United Methodist Church with burial following in the Norwalk Cemetery.
Richard is survived by his wife Susan Dunn; sons, Michael Dunn and Allen Dunn; grandson, Nolan Dunn; mother, Wilma Dunn; sister, Barbara Dunn; brothers, Robert "Bobby" (Ruth) Dunn Jr. and Tom (Pam) Dunn. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dunn Sr.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Norwalk United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given in his name to Pink Tractor Foundation or the John Stoddard Cancer Center-UnityPoint Health Foundation. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 7, 2019