Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Des Moines - Richard M. Foster passed away at his home March 14, 2019, at the age of 90.

Richard was born August 14, 1928, to Kenneth and Doris (Morris) Foster in Des Moines. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Richard was a printing press operator for over 30 years for Meek Publishing. He was a volunteer driver for the Blood Center for 19 years. Richard was one of the founders of the Fort Des Moines Little League and a Hall of Fame member. He coached Little League and Youth Basketball. He loved his children and grandchildren. Richard never missed any of their events, rain or shine he was always there.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia; children, Ken (Jennella) Foster, Mary (Mike) Kruger, Nancy (Robert) Lyst and Bill (Jennifer) Foster; sister, Deloris (Chuck) Rush; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, James Foster.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019
