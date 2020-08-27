1/1
Richard M. Kotz D.o.
1926 - 2020
Richard M. Kotz, D.O.

Des Moines, Iowa - Richard M. (Dick) Kotz of Des Moines passed away peacefully with family at his side at the age of 94 on August 26, 2020 at Edgewater Assisted Living in West Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 30 at Iles Westover Chapel, concluding with a 5 p.m. vigil service. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 31 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines. Masks and safe social distancing are requested.

Dick was born April 27, 1926 in New York City, New York to Alexander and Mary Kotz. He graduated first from Drake University, then obtained his Doctor of Osteopathy from Des Moines University. He married Margaret (Peg) Connolly in 1950, who passed away in 2007.

He was the Chairman of Pathology and Medical Laboratory Director at the former Des Moines General Hospital. He served as president of the American Osteopathic College of Pathologists in the mid 1970s and was an examiner for the American Osteopathic Board of Pathologists from 1967-1976. He served for over 40 years on the Board of Trustees of Des Moines University and was its chairman from 1990-1995. He was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Health Planning Council of Central Iowa and a member of the Iowa State Comprehensive Health Planning Advisory Council. Locally, he helped found the Blood Center of Central Iowa in 1962 and served on its board of trustees from 1962-1991. He received the National Leadership Award from the Greater Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Federation in 1975. He has been a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 60 years.

He has two surviving children, Richard (Rick) Kotz, Jr and Margaret (Margi) Kotz; two grandchildren, Megan Covington and Peter Irace; and one great grandson, Hunter Irace.

The family sends special thanks to the incredible staff at Edgewater Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. Additional information may be found at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
30
Vigil
05:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
AUG
31
Burial
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
