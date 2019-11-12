|
|
Richard M. Pinneke
Des Moines - Richard M. Pinneke, 64, passed away November 10, 2019 at Mercy One in Des Moines.
Richard was born January 25, 1955 in Des Moines to Richard D. and Janice Pinneke. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Grandview College. Richard most recently worked at Lowes in Altoona and at the HyVee on Fleur behind the meat counter. He had previously worked for the US Postal Service and Anderson News. Richard was a collector of "stuff", especially tools and he had a wicked sense of humor. He enjoyed flower gardening and he loved Hawaiian shirts. Richard was an avid Hawkeye fan. He rode RAGBRAI with the Tall Dogs Bike Club.
Richard is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathryn Pinneke; son, Scott; grandchildren, Brendan, Aubrie and Catelyn; daughter-in-law, Sarah Pinneke; siblings, Steven (Carla) Pinneke and Mary Kay (Joe) Mullarkey; sisters-in-law, Susan Pinneke and Janine Mattiussi; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Karen) Mattiussi and David Mattiussi; many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Eric.
The family will greet friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bradley Hiatt, Dr. Phillip Colletier and the 8th Floor nurses at Mercy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019