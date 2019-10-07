Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norwalk United Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Norwalk United Methodist Church
Richard Merlyn Dunn

Richard Merlyn Dunn Obituary
Richard Merlyn Dunn

Indianola - Services for Richard Merlyn Dunn, 60, who passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, at the Norwalk United Methodist Church with burial following in the Norwalk Cemetery.

Richard was born November 11, 1958, the son of Robert Sr. and Wilma (Hakes) Dunn.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Patava) Dunn; sons, Michael Dunn and Allen Dunn; grandson, Nolan Dunn; mother, Wilma Dunn; sister, Barbara Dunn; and brothers, Robert Jr. "Bobby" (Ruth) Dunn and Tom (Pam) Dunn. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dunn Sr.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, at the Norwalk United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be given in Richard's name to Pink Tractor Foundation or John Stoddard Cancer Center-UnityPoint Health Foundation.

Richard was witty, he loved the outdoors, he was a stand-out wrestler at Norwalk High School, and he had a zest for life. While those details partially describe Richard, the following defined him, and the life that he lived:

He was a farmer, and he was proud of it. His father started the Dunn family farms, and Richard proudly worked alongside his father and brothers Bobby and Tom. Being a farmer is not easy, and some years were tough. But every day, most days before the sun came up, they fed the livestock, worked the fields, built fence, repaired equipment, and completed the other chores necessary to successful. At lunch time, they gathered around the kitchen table for one of Wilma's home cooked meals. Farming is a special way of life, but Richard loved it and he was good at it. America Needs Farmers.

Richard had a lot of friends because he never took things too seriously, he was quick with a smile, and he cared. Over a cup of coffee or during his traditional afternoon stop, he listened to what you had to say. He valued those friendships. In retrospect, he was an accomplished conversationalist.

The most important quality that defined Richard was his love for his family. Farming families are a close-knit bunch, and the Dunn family is no different. He enjoyed breakfast with his mom, holidays with family, and when the fall harvest was over, the Dunn brothers were proud of the job that they accomplished together. He loved his wife and his boys. Whether he was taking them fishing, going out for dinner with Susan and friends, attending his son's wrestling meets, or simply front porch sitting on a beautiful summer night looking out over their fields, Richard enjoyed quality time with his family. Many things came natural to Richard, being "Papa" to his grandson, Nolan, was one of those special things that put a sparkle in his eyes and a smile on his face.

Each of us are better for having known Richard, and the joy that his friendship gave us. One of Richard's good friends recently said, individually, we may not be able to change the world. But by surrounding ourselves with good people, it makes our world better. Richard made all of us better, and therefore, this world was better because of him.

To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16, 2019
