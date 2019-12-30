|
|
Richard "Dick" Milligan
Maxwell - Richard "Dick" Carl Milligan, 86 of Maxwell, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Dick was born January 21, 1933, in Collins, Iowa the son of Carl and Hazel (Vasey) Milligan. He graduated from Maxwell High School in 1951 then enlisted in the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956. On June 17, 1961, Dick was united in marriage to Eva Elizabeth Lowe Thielen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Dick worked 26 years in the parts department at Whattoff Motors in Ames and 15 years for Stew Hansen's Dodge in Des Moines.
Dick was a member of the Maxwell United Methodist Church and a life member of the Maxwell & Legion and the Maxwell Historical Society. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking.
Dick is survived by his step-children: Pat (Gordon) Smith of Maxwell and Larry (Kathy) Thielen of Fayetteville, AR; his sister, Carol (John) Beal of Maxwell; his grandchildren: Lanny Smith, Bryce (Teresa) Smith and Nick Thielen; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two nieces: Terry (Robert) Jones and Kim (Jeff) Burton; one nephew, Eric Beal; one great-niece, Anabel Jones and one great nephew, Brock Burton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Historical Society.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019