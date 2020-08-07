Richard Minear



Richard Minear passed away at age 90 on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Richard was a life-long resident of Clive and graduated second generation of four generations from Valley High School, class of 1948. He graduated from Purdue University with an Associate Degree in Science. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Beatrice Minear of Clive.



He married Coleen Nichols in June 1950 and they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. They have 2 children - Candee and Randy (Ginger) and 4 grandchildren - Meggie Rundall, Matt Rundall, Emily (Dan) Noyce and Scott Minear. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Jan) Van Doren and nephews, Andy Van Doren, Eric Van Doren and Hugh (Marcia) Nichols and sister-in-law Rosalie Shoafstall.



Richard worked as a steamfitter until he began teaching apprentice classes. He opened CoRi Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning and retired in 1989.



Richard and Coleen enjoyed wintering in Las Vegas. Many summer days were spent with their kids and grandkids on their houseboat on Saylorville. They were the best cheerleaders at many, many sporting events for the grandkids, even after the Rundalls moved to Colorado.



Richard was a great dad and grandpa and loved spending time with his family. All the kids knew that he could fix anything and loved hanging out in the garage with him and his tools.



There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Des Moines Christian Church.









