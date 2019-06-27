|
Richard N. Meadows
Perry - Richard, age 85, passed away on June 25, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Home surrounded by love. His family will greet friends beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, with a service at 3 p.m.
Richard was a proud Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33. Richard was a Mason, belonging to Home Lodge #370 and the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved Friday nights.
Richard is remembered by the love of his life of 66 years, Mary; his three children: Lynda Meadows (Cheryl Short), Dana (Terri) Meadows, and Charlotte (Victor) Ayers; three grandchildren: Miranda (Joel), Stuart (Kate), and Anna; five siblings: Albert Meadows, Sally Job, Joyce Jack, Pat Gross, and John Meadows; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert L. and Dale (Averill) Meadows; brother, Jack; and sister, Norma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to .
Published in Des Moines Register on June 27, 2019