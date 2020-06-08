Richard Negrete
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Negrete

Des Moines - Our beloved father, Richard Negrete, 85, was born December 31, 1934 in a boxcar on the southeast side of Des Moines, the 3rd of ten children to Manuel and Louise (Garcia) Negrete. He passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Richard proudly served his country as a Marine in the Korean War and in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong resident of Des Moines and worked as a Bricklayer in the Laborers' Union Local 177. Richard was a Golden Gloves Champion and shared his love for boxing with others for as a coach for many years. He also enjoyed baseball and played on the Eastside Midgets baseball team.

Richard is survived by his loving children, his step-son who he claimed as his own, William Edward Polson III and his daughters, Dorothy "Dee" Smart and Felecia Burkhart; special granddaughter, Nicole; grandsons, Robbie, Jace and granddaughter, Jade Rose, that brought so much love and joy to his life.

The family wishes to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to Vincent Bejarno, for his steadfast love and friendship to our father, as they had been friends since the 2nd Grade. We are grateful for the laughter and great joy you brought to Dad's life.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at the funeral home starting at 7 p.m. Cremation will occur after services and a private burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved