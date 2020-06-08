Richard Negrete
Des Moines - Our beloved father, Richard Negrete, 85, was born December 31, 1934 in a boxcar on the southeast side of Des Moines, the 3rd of ten children to Manuel and Louise (Garcia) Negrete. He passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Richard proudly served his country as a Marine in the Korean War and in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong resident of Des Moines and worked as a Bricklayer in the Laborers' Union Local 177. Richard was a Golden Gloves Champion and shared his love for boxing with others for as a coach for many years. He also enjoyed baseball and played on the Eastside Midgets baseball team.
Richard is survived by his loving children, his step-son who he claimed as his own, William Edward Polson III and his daughters, Dorothy "Dee" Smart and Felecia Burkhart; special granddaughter, Nicole; grandsons, Robbie, Jace and granddaughter, Jade Rose, that brought so much love and joy to his life.
The family wishes to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to Vincent Bejarno, for his steadfast love and friendship to our father, as they had been friends since the 2nd Grade. We are grateful for the laughter and great joy you brought to Dad's life.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at the funeral home starting at 7 p.m. Cremation will occur after services and a private burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.