Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Waukee - Richard Allen Nielsen, 83 of Waukee, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at East Linn Cemetery near Redfield. Family will greet friends Friday, Jan. 24 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel from 4-7 p.m.

Richard and Bonnie, his wife of nearly 58 years owned Bonnie's Flowers & Gifts in Adel for 37 years.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Redfield American Legion Post 261. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
