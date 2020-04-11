|
|
Richard Osborne
Brooklyn - Richard "Dick" Osborne, age 86 of Brooklyn, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. Private family Graveside Services will be held at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa with Rev. Joyce Proctor officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family in Richard's memory.
Richard is survived by his son Terry of Brooklyn, his daughter, Barbara Hall (Cory) of Grinnell; grandchildren, Nathan Hall (Emily) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Brett Hall (Katurah McKee) of Liberty, MO; three great grandchildren, Tucker, Edison, and Lena Hall of Honolulu; and brothers-in-law, Gene Morgan of Brooklyn and Mervin Morgan of Grinnell. Also surviving are a niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, daughter-in-law Syndi Osborne, and sisters-in-law, Jackie Morgan and Joyce Morgan.
Richard Bruce Osborne was born May 21, 1933 in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Olen Vere Osborne and Alyce Irene Buchenau Osborne. He received his education in the country schools and graduated from Hartwick High School in 1950. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, on the USCG Yankton, stationed at Portland, Maine. He and Betty Colleen Morgan were married on April 10, 1955 in Brooklyn. Dick farmed in the area for 40 years, was a reserve deputy with Poweshiek County, and was part owner of Osborne Insurance and Realty
Richard was a member of the Poweshiek Masonic Lodge #174, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine of Altoona, Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294, and the Independent Insurance Agents.
"He never met a stranger that did not become his friend. "
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020