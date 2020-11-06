1/1
Richard Pedersen
Richard Pedersen

Des Moines - Richard Daniel Pedersen, 43, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born January 22, 1977 in Des Moines, IA to Richard and Marilyn Pedersen.

Rich attended Ruby Van Meter and Smouse School. Most recently he resided at a Mosaic group home in Des Moines. He was involved in Special Olympics and enjoyed participating in them numerous times. Above all else, he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his dad.

He is survived by his father, Dick Pedersen; siblings, Karla (Mike) Evans, Kara (Eddie) Olmstead, Betsy (Brandon) Pratt; nieces and nephews, Luke, Benjamin (Sara), Elisabeth, Gabriella, and Jared Evans, Josiah Olmstead, and Henry, Harrison and George Pratt.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

Visitation will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road, in West Des Moines. Funeral services will follow on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is at Waukee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Windsor Heights Lutheran Church or Mosaic of Central Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
