Richard Peterson
Johnston - Richard Dale Peterson died Oct. 24, 2019 at age 102 at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, Johnston, IA.
His body has been cremated and, at his request, no local services are planned. Private interment will be held later with family and friends in Barnes Township Cemetery, Linn Grove, IA.
Richard was born in Broadland, SD on August 10, 1917. His parents were Gustave and Elnora(Moltz) Peterson. Elnora died in 1918 and he was raised by Gustave's sister Mathilda and her husband John A. Johnson on a farm near Linn Grove, IA. He graduated valedictorian from Linn Grove High School in 1935. He then attended Iowa State College, majored in general engineering and joined R.O.T.C.. In 1940, he married Phyllis J. Thelen, his high school sweetheart. He entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1941 and in 1944 began serving with General Omar Bradley's 12th Army Group in England, France and Germany during World War II. He received the Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre. He attained the rank of Lt. Colonel and returned to civilian life in 1946. He worked for Iowa Power and Light Company for over 20 years. In 1962 he joined the Monroe Table Company in Colfax, IA as Advertising Manager until his retirement in 1977. He was active in the Westminster (Des Moines) and Colfax Presbyterian churches. He was a 33rd degree Mason and a member of Riverside Lodge #389 A.F. and A.M. He was a member of American Legion Post 367 (Linn Grove, IA). In 1988, he and Phyllis moved to a townhouse in Johnston.
Richard enjoyed gardening and obtained his ISU Extension Service Master Gardener certificate in 1986. He was active with the Men's Garden Clubs of America in Johnston. At the garden club they built and dedicated a gazebo in his honor. He was an avid golfer, serving as President of the Colfax Country Club. He designed the layout and supervised the reconstruction of the new course. He enjoyed walleye fishing in Minnesota, bowling, and writing stories about his life. He devoted a room in his home to WWII history where students of all ages could come and learn about important lessons from the past.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis. He is survived by their children Richard D.(Lincoln, NE) and Dan D.(Conroe, TX); Richard's children John S. and Andrea L., and Dan's children Erich M. and Brett A. Also by his great-grandson's Jacob O., Noah M., Mathis A., and great-grandaughter Maia B.
In his later years, besides his close family, he was appreciative of the help and assistance provided by Marcia and Dean Schoeppner, Dave and Kim Allen, and Sue Lyons.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019