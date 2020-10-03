1/1
Richard Pool
Richard Pool

Spring HIll - Graveside services for Richard Pool, 86, who passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at home, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Norwalk Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents, Harold and Sara Pool; son-in-law, Brian Rasch; brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and Howard Smith. Survivors include his daughters, Pamela (Stephen) Schnackel, Janice (Loren) Aldrich, Teresa (Michael) Wallace and Kelly Pool-Rasch; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Jackie) Pool; sisters, Ann Smith and Judy Pool; sisters-in-law, Inie Johnson and Karolyn Samman; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to "To Gods Glory Ministry" at togodsgloryministry.org. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
OCT
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Norwalk Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
