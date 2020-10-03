Richard Pool
Spring HIll - Graveside services for Richard Pool, 86, who passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at home, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Norwalk Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents, Harold and Sara Pool; son-in-law, Brian Rasch; brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and Howard Smith. Survivors include his daughters, Pamela (Stephen) Schnackel, Janice (Loren) Aldrich, Teresa (Michael) Wallace and Kelly Pool-Rasch; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Jackie) Pool; sisters, Ann Smith and Judy Pool; sisters-in-law, Inie Johnson and Karolyn Samman; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to "To Gods Glory Ministry" at togodsgloryministry.org
