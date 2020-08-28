Richard "Dick" ReynoldsDes Moines - On August 27, 2020, Dick left this world, due to Covid 19, to rest in the loving arms of his heavenly father. A visitation will be at McLaren's Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11 AM to Noon. Services will be directly after the visitation at McLaren with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Face coverings are appreciated.Dick was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Alfonzo and Eleanor Reynolds on October 26, 1924 and grew up on the Southside attending Lincoln High School. While at Lincoln, Dick was a star in track and football, setting school records in both sports. He also participated in Golden Gloves Boxing. He earned a scholarship to Drake University on their football team, but was unable to use that scholarship at that time because he was given a draft notice to serve our great country in WWII. Although he was drafted, he was initially classified as 4F in January, due to being legally blind in one eye, but he was such a patriot that he went back to enlist in March and memorized the eye chart so he could be eligible for service. He was a proud military veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroic service while in combat. While in the military Dick served in Japan, New Guinea and the Philippines.After the military Dick attended Drake University and was a member to the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and earned his Master's Degree. He later joined the Kiwanis and was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was also an avid Hawkeye fan up until his last breath.He married Phyllis (Whistler) Reynolds and to that union they had two children, Debbi and David and made their home in Windsor Heights. They enjoyed their many trips domestically and abroad and lived life to the fullest with their circle of family, friends and neighbors.Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Deborah Reynolds; and sister, Constance Gorscuch.He is survived by his son, David (Renee) Reynolds; grandchildren, Heath (Brittan Wilson) Reynolds, Megan (Doug Yates) Miller- Neese, and Stephanie (Jacob) Frame; great-grandchildren, Sean Neese, Brennan Neese, Grace Johnston, Carter Frame, Wrigley Reynolds and JD Johnston.Dick's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Calvin Community for all their care and compassion throughout his many years there and especially towards the end when things were so difficult. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvin Community or any US Veteran's Organization.