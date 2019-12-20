|
Richard Russomano
Des Moines - Richard Russomano "The King" passed away at the age of 72 on December 19, 2019. Services will be held at a later date.
Richard was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 8, 1947 to Joseph and Columbia Russomano. He served his country in the US Army for 5 years and spent the majority of his time as a self-employed wood cutter. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors fishing and gardening. He also had a love for animals, listening to the Beatles, and being the jokester of the group. Above all he was the backbone of the family and always valued time spent with them.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Tammy Hicks, Tina Boatwright (Wen), and Adrienne Daszkiewicz; brother, Joe Russomano; sister, Rose Russomano; and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Columbia Russomano; son; Richard Jr; and dog, Pouch.
