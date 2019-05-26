|
|
Richard S. Krafka, 85, of Reeds Spring, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2019 with family at his bedside. Richard (Dick), the only son of Walter J. and Elizabeth (Martin) Krafka, was born in Ottumwa, Iowa June 27, 1933. He graduated Fremont High School in 1951and enlisted in the Navy at 18 years old, serving honorably from September 25, 1951 until September 16, 1955 during the Korean War. A brief marriage to Judy Belle Wood gave him two daughters and a son. Richard graduated Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and had a long and productive career with both Litton and with Check All Valve in Des Moines, Iowa where he developed flow valves that aided both space and military missions and where he also wrote standards for mechanical engineering exams. He married Ernestine Dal Ponte in 1972. With Ernestine, he operated the Big Narrows Lodge Resort on Lake of the Woods in Canada and together in Reeds Spring they fed and rescued a long list of domestic and wild creatures including dogs, cats, raccoons, deer, and hummingbirds as well as supported their local Humane Society. Richard was an involved member of the Table Rock American Legion Post 637 in Kimberling City, Missouri where no one now sits in his chair. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter J. and Elizabeth Krafka, and sisters, Carol Sue and Joyce Ann Krafka. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ernestine Krafka, a sister Janet (Fritz) Rohrer, his children, Carol Krafka, Kathy Krafka, and Mike Krafka and his step-children Jill Gibson, Lisa Dal Ponte, and Jack Dal Ponte. Richard would also want to mention his beloved cat, Kit Kat, who he and Ernestine nurtured and cared for as lovingly as they cared for all others. Per his wishes Richard will be interred at the military cemetery 5201 Southwood Road in Springfield, Missouri with full military honors on June 5th at noon. The ceremony is open to all.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019