Richard S. Wilson
Apple Valley, MN, formerly of Des Moines - Richard S. Wilson, 62, passed away in his home on May 11, 2019, after a 10 ½ year battle with stage IV colorectal cancer.
Rick was born July 17, 1956, in Des Moines, IA and graduated there from Roosevelt High School in 1974. He attended the University of Iowa and remained a loyal Hawkeye fan.
Rick is survived by his wife, Marcia (Schlichting); three children, Steven, Jennifer and Eric Wilson; his mother, Arlene Wilson of Des Moines; brothers, John (Doreen) Wilson of Chicago and Thomas Wilson of West Des Moines; in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, John B. Wilson and sister-in-law, Cathy Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Private interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019