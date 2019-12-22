Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard Schamerhorn Obituary
Richard Schamerhorn

Osceola and formerly of Des Moines - Services for Richard will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.

Survivors include daughter, Sandra (Eldon) Schultz of Truro, IA; son, Mark Richard (Ronna) Schamerhorn of Dublin, GA; grandchildren, Bruce (Jenna) Schultz of Truro, IA, Richard (Stacy) Schultz of St. Charles, IA, Dixie (Michael) Davidson of Ankeny, IA; six great grandchildren,, Allison (Ryan Grafel) Schultz of Tyler, TX, Travis (Shaylee ) Schultz of Truro, IA, Kyle (Kayla) Schultz of St. Charles, IA, Wyatt Schultz of St. Charles, IA, Crystal (Kevin) Thacker of Ankeny, IA, Caleb Davidson of Ankeny, IA and great-great granddaughter, Riley Schultz.

Memorials may be directed to Southern Hills Specialty Care 444 N. West View Drive, Osceola, IA, 50213. Condolences may be left at www.kalefuenralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
