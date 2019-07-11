|
Richard Scholl
West Des Moines - Richard "Rich" E. Scholl, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home in West Des Moines, IA. The family will receive friends from 3 - 6 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. A private family burial will take place in the future at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
Richard was born June 3, 1950, to Edwin and Ruby Scholl. He married JoBeth (Harris) Scholl on May 28, 1976.
Rich worked as a Public Works Engineer for City of West Des Moines for 16 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Kansas City Bar B Que Society and the Friends of Iowa Public Television.
Rich was a big fan of nurturing his apple orchard, including bee keeping and being a true steward of the land. In addition, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, barbecuing, and taking in a baseball game. Rich was an avid college wrestling enthusiast. He particularly enjoyed watching Iowa and Iowa State athletics. Rich was well known for his culinary experiments, which he was always willing to share with friends and family while he shared his stories.
Richard is survived by his wife, JoBeth Scholl; Children, Aaron (Stephanie) Scholl of Nixa, MO, Logan (Emily) Scholl of Des Moines, IA, Morgan Scholl of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, Edwin, Blythe. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Scholl.
Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019