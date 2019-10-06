Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Richard Schulenburg


1948 - 2019
Des Moines - Richard Alan Schulenburg, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Des Moines, IA. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Richard was born July 22, 1948, IA, to Robert and Norma (Beaton) Schulenburg.

Richard is survived by his son, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Schulenburg of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, David Sophia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and parents.

Contributions may be made to Every Step Kavanagh House. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
