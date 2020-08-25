1/1
Richard Stageman
1926 - 2020
Richard Stageman

Des Moines - Richard Frederick Stageman of Norwalk, Iowa passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 25, 1926. Services are pending at this time.

He graduated from Sioux City, Nebraska, High School. He then joined the U.S. Naval Air Corps and served in WWII as a combat aircrewman and bombardier in American, Philippine, and China theaters. After his honorable discharge, he received his B.S. and J.D. degrees from Creighton University.

He is survived by three of his children, Susan Stageman (Tim Mikus) of Dallas, TX, Richard Stageman (Kim Stageman) of Norwalk, Iowa, and Emily Rollison (Dave Rollison) of Des Moines, Iowa. A second son, William Stageman died in 2014. In addition, he leaves 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace A. Yeiser (married 1950), mother of his 4 children, and Mary E. Desenberg Baker (married 1982).

Please see the full obituary at:

www.McLarensChapel.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
