Richard StagemanDes Moines - Richard Frederick Stageman of Norwalk, Iowa passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 25, 1926. Services are pending at this time.He graduated from Sioux City, Nebraska, High School. He then joined the U.S. Naval Air Corps and served in WWII as a combat aircrewman and bombardier in American, Philippine, and China theaters. After his honorable discharge, he received his B.S. and J.D. degrees from Creighton University.He is survived by three of his children, Susan Stageman (Tim Mikus) of Dallas, TX, Richard Stageman (Kim Stageman) of Norwalk, Iowa, and Emily Rollison (Dave Rollison) of Des Moines, Iowa. A second son, William Stageman died in 2014. In addition, he leaves 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace A. Yeiser (married 1950), mother of his 4 children, and Mary E. Desenberg Baker (married 1982).