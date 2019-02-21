Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Richard Steffen Obituary
Richard Steffen

Des Moines - Richard E. Steffen, 69, passed away comfortably on February 18, 2019 at home with his wife, Donna at his bedside. Visitation will be held from 1-4pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Richard was born August 13, 1949 to parents, Roy Steffen and Wanda Steffen Oliver in Cloquet, MN. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School (Class of 1968) and he received his BA in History from the University of Northern Iowa (Class of 1980). Richard enlisted in the US Marine Corp. in 1969 and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970.

Richard was employed as a Federal Police Officer at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. He retired after 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching college football and later in life traveling the world. He was a member of the Highland Park America Legion #374.

Richard is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Corey Steffen of Oxford, WI; step-sons, David (Taunya) Cunningham of Indianola, Josh (Shelli) Smith of Des Moines and Zachary (Heather) Smith of Waukee; step-daughter, Vanessa Jarvis of Des Moines; 15 grandchildren; sister, Judy (Fred) Carrillo of Yorba Linda, CA; brother, Don (Tammy) Oliver of Scottsdale, AZ; five nieces, one nephew and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Robert Steffen.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice, VA Hospital or American Legion. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019
