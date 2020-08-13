1/1
Richard "Big" Steffens
Richard "Big" Steffens

Des Moines - Richard "Big" Steffens, 62, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital on August 12, 2020, after his battle with cancer.

The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 17th at Heritage Assembly of God Church, 5051 NE 5th St. Big will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

To express a condolences and view full obituary, go to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage Assembly of God Church
