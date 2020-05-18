|
Dr. Richard "Nick" Strickler Jr.
Winterset - Dr. Richard "Nick" Allen Strickler Jr. passed away on May 11, 2020, with his son and daughter by his side.
Nick was born August 24, 1955, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Betty Marie (Ostrem) Strickler and Richard "Dick" Allen Strickler. Nick was an only child, growing up in Des Moines, and graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1973. After graduation, Nick attended Drake University receiving his Bachelor of Science before attending the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, now known as Des Moines University, to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, beginning his practices in 1983.
Nick worked in family practice and emergency medicine before beginning his own family practice, Winterset Medical Clinic, in 2001. Outside of his successful medical career sharing his brilliance and generosity with thousands of people, Nick was known for his love of the outdoors. With an array of various outdoor hobbies including playing baseball, gardening, skiing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, duck, pheasant, turkey, and deer hunting, Nick was an active and outgoing man throughout his entire life. As well as an immense enjoyment for the outdoors, Nick was also an enthusiastic fan of Iowa Hawkeye football, attending several games each year with his friends and family. Nick enjoyed many of these hobbies with his loving parents, numerous friends, and two children of whom he passed many of these passions down to.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Betty Strickler. Nick is survived by his two beloved children, Drake Richard Allen Strickler and Lindie Kate Marie Strickler, numerous friends, and significant other, Patty Stevens.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020