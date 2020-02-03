|
|
Richard "Dick" Struble
Ankeny - Richard A. (Dick) Struble, 88, of Ankeny Iowa passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born August 28, 1931 near Onawa Iowa to Clifford and Bernice Struble. He graduated from Smithland High School in 1949 and worked until his retirement selling automotive supplies for various companies in Sioux City and Des Moines Iowa. On April 4, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart Fern Callaghan. Together they raised 3 children. He enjoyed supporting them in their activities, watching sports, especially baseball and later playing with his grandchildren and his 3 great-granddaughters whom he adored. He was a good and helpful neighbor.
Dick is survived by Fern, his wife of 67 years, daughter Shelley Holtman of Wisconsin, son Kirk of Urbandale, granddaughter Erin (Derek) Miller of Johnston, grandson Kyle (Laura) Holtman of Ankeny, great-granddaughters Natalie and Katherine Miller and Dylan Holtman, and a great-grandson due in May. He is also survived by a brother Roy (Phyllis) of Hornick Iowa and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley, brother Butch, son Scot and son-in-law Steve Holtman.
Per his wishes no service is planned. A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020