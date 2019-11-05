|
Richard Strunk Thompson
Formerly of Des Moines - Richard Strunk Thompson, 85, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Richard was a native of Columbia, Missouri, raised his family in Des Moines, Iowa and landed in Florida for retirement 16 years ago.
Richard never met a stranger and was well loved especially by children and dogs. His laugh and the twinkle in his eye were well known. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and the Army National Guard in Iowa. Richard was active with the Boy Scouts for 20 years and founded a troop in Urbandale, IA in the 60's. The troop is still active to this day. Richard was also a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner, as well as a Rainbow Dad, and Indian Princess.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol of Ocala, FL; daughters, Shari Stone and Michelle Goheen of Des Moines, IA; grandsons, Neil and Nicholas Stone and Simon Goheen of Des Moines, IA; great-grandchildren, Makayla Stone, Banksy and Calvin Stone, and Aurora Goheen. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, William Thompson; and his daughter, Sandee Thompson.
Services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, IA with visitation from 10 to 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Richard will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines following services.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019