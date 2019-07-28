|
|
Richard Thomas
Des Moines - Richard Thomas, 84, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines. Private burial will occur at Resthaven Cemetery.
Richard was born in Centerville, Iowa, to Flem and Ruth (Taylor) Thomas on September 5, 1934. Richard was united in marriage to Lois Garman in 1962, and the couple made their home in West Des Moines.
Richard graduated from Valley High School in 1953. Shortly after graduation he joined the Air Force, serving mostly in North Africa. After being honorably discharged in 1961 he started working for Addressograph-Multigraph in their service department. He worked there for more than 32 years, retiring in 1994.
Richard is survived by his children, Jeff (Anne) Thomas of Clive and Leanne (Larry) Pike of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Pike (Rich Royer) of Chicago, IL, Chris Pike of Marlborough, MA, Drew Thomas of Clive and Catie Thomas of Clive.
Richard was preceeded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Archie, Herb and Paul; sisters, Betty, Dorothy and grandson, Thomas Pike.
"Richard's family would like to thank the staff of Woodlands Creek, 3801 Grand, Sunnyview Care Center and the VA CLC Hospice wing for their patience and compassion."
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019