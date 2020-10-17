Richard "Doc" Vermillion
Boone - Dr. Richard "Doc" Vermillion, age 90, of Boone and formerly of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side.
Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grace Community Church in Boone. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be in place. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Grace Community Church in Boone. Burial will be in Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.
Dr. Richard "Doc" E. Vermillion was born on January 10, 1930 to William and Alma (Cafferty) Vermillion in Marengo, IA. He graduated from Newton High School in 1947.
Doc enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a medic and found his lifelong love for medicine.
Doc was united in marriage with Patricia Kleinendorst on October 10, 1949 at a Methodist church in Newton. The two of them raised four children and shared 71 years together.
Doc attended the University of Iowa and the Des Moines University for his medical degrees and surgical training. He worked at a clinic in Des Moines, until Dr. Jack of Ogden approached him to work in Ogden temporarily. The temporary position in 1960 turned into a lifelong career in the Ogden and Boone area. Over the years, Doc delivered 2000+ babies (that is 3 generations!), he fought for osteopathic doctors to be AMA certified and was the first doctor to get certification, and he was a team doctor for Boone, Ogden, and East High Schools. He was a doctor who wanted to be a veterinarian, because everyone knew he loved animals and would help the community with their pets as well.
Doc lived for caring for other people and truly loved his job. After 55 years of practicing medicine and 14 years at Boone County Family Medicine, he retired in July of 2016.
Doc had a buffalo, Buffalo Bob, and many horses for years. The whole Vermillion family was involved in showing horses for around 30 years, where they had several world champions. After Doc got away from showing horses, he took up biking. He participated in 27 RAGBRAI rides, in which his last was at 80 years old! His pride in RAGBRAI was that he never walked a hill and would stop when he had to do so.
Doc was also very passionate and dedicated to his Iowa State Cyclones. He may have been a U of I graduate, but he was definitely a Cyclone at heart! Doc had the Vermillion family at ISU events for 55+ years. He was one whom was contacted when ISU was building Jack Trice Stadium, and has been a season ticket holder of 50 yard line seats since the stadium was built. He also attended the bowl games each year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma; and his siblings, Dorothy, Nadine, Roberta, and Bill.
Doc is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Terry (Ron) Bittle, Jeff (Kay) Vermillion, Robin (Brian) Beatty, and Scott (Jennifer) Vermillion; grandchildren, Amy, Kerry, Kelly, Keith, Lindsey, Taylor, Courtney, Ethan, Kelsey, Alex, Jack, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Joplin, Macy, Mora, Trig, Parker, Jaxson, Ella, and Remi; great-great grandchild, Bentley; and his older brother, Jim Vermillion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Doc's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
.