Richard W. BrownDes Moines - Richard W. (Dick) Brown, our dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and uncle, died peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. His death was due to complications from COVID-19. He was 93 years old.Dad was born on January 12, 1927, the youngest child to parents Paul Brown and Martha (Taggart) Brown, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised in Tiffin, Ohio, where he graduated from Columbian High School. After high school, he began studies at Michigan State University but left after one semester to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Dad was fond of saying that he didn't fight the war, he helped man the ships that brought the troops home from the war. And over the ensuing 18 months, he made three cross-Atlantic round trips to pick up the troops who had fought the war in Europe; the first two voyages to Marseilles, France, and the last to Antwerp, Belgium. Later, he took a train to San Diego to board the USS Ascella, a naval supply ship, and set sail for Shanghai, China, to re-supply Naval operations there.After his Navy career, Dad returned to Michigan State on the G.I. bill and earned his bachelor's degree. While there, he was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. In 1950, he accepted a sales job with Curtis Bros. and Company, a window and door manufacturer in Clinton, Iowa. There he met and fell in love with Marilyn Bockel, who worked in the purchasing department. They married in 1952 and two children followed - a daughter, Lisa, and a son, David. They shared 67 years of marriage together. Mom died in December of 2019.In the early 1960's, Dad left Curtis and joined Pinney Printing Company in Clinton as a salesman, eventually rising to the position of office manager. During his time in Clinton, he was active in Rotary and was a member of 1st United Methodist Church. Dad retired from Pinney's in 1989. Soon after, he and Mom left Clinton for Sun City, Arizona, where they enjoyed many years of warm and snow-free retirement. While there, both were active members of Lakeview United Methodist Church. Because of Mom's failing health due to Alzheimer's disease, they returned to Iowa in 2016, taking up residence at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, his parents, his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Caswall, and his grandson, Tommy Truckenmiller. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Truckenmiller, of Kansas City, MO; his son, David Brown (Mary), of Urbandale, IA; his granddaughter, Holly Truckenmiller, of Pleasant Hill, IA; his granddaughter, Kelsey Legore (Ben), of Cedar Rapids, IA; his grandson, Kyle Brown, of Urbandale, IA; his great-grandson, Travis Burks, of Pleasant Hill, IA, and five nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Acres for their care and friendship over the past 4 1/2 years. Your kindness and support will be remembered always. And a sincere thank you to the staff at Taylor House Hospice for their care and comfort during Dad's final days.Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services are scheduled. At Dad's request, his body will be cremated, and his ashes will be placed alongside Mom's in the Columbarium at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City. Memorials may be sent to The Good Samaritan Fund, Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.