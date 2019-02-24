|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Thomas
Newton - Richard W. "Dick" Thomas, 84, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at MercyOne West Medical Center in West Des Moines.
A time of celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Visitation will be an hour prior to the services. Memorials may be designated to Richard's family or to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.pencefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019