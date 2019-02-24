Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Dick" Thomas


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. "Dick" Thomas Obituary
Richard W. "Dick" Thomas

Newton - Richard W. "Dick" Thomas, 84, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at MercyOne West Medical Center in West Des Moines.

A time of celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Visitation will be an hour prior to the services. Memorials may be designated to Richard's family or to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.pencefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now