Richard Witte
1942 - 2020
Richard Witte

Alamo - It has pleased almighty God to call from this veil of tears to Himself in heaven the soul of our brother Richard Witte on August 28, 2020. Richard was born in Des Moines, IA on February 2, 1942 to Lloyd and Loretta Witte. Richard graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1961. Upon graduating high school, he went to Omaha, NE for vocational training. He then started working at Howell Auto Parts in Des Moines as an auto machinist. He met the love of his life, Mary Hanna, in 1964 and were united in marriage in 1967. Richard started working as a machinist at the John Deere plant in Des Moines in 1979 and retired in 2002. He spent the last 17 years enjoying his retirement in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. Richard was very active in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. He enjoyed RVing, riding bikes, tinkering with lawn mowers, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Hanna), his son Marc (Courtney), his daughter Carrie Wood (Chris), his sister Phyllis Blackburn (Terry), his grandson Tyler (Sarah), his grandson Preston, and his granddaughter Kaylen. He was preceded by the passing of his parents. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Heart Association of America or Zion Lutheran Church in Alamo, TX.




Published in the Des Moines Register on Sep. 5, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Kreidler Funeral Home

