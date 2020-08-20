1/1
Richard "Woody" Woodard
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard "Woody" Woodard

Des Moines - Richard "Woody" Woodard, 73, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born April 20, 1947 in Decatur County to Robert and Goldie (Woods) Woodard.

Woody was a professional window installer for 40 years working alongside Crystal for 25 of those years. He loved the outdoors. Woody enjoyed tinkering, camping, stock car races and taking drives in his 1967 RS Camaro Convertible.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Crystal; children, Sandra Hartnell and Rodney (Melissa) Woodard of Rogers, AR and Stephanie (Scott) Smith and Sally (Matthew) Polito; grandchildren, Makynzie and Drake Polito; brother, Bobby Woodard; sister-in-law, Vera Woodard; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard and Glenn Woodard and Joyce Krug; and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grandview Park Shelter, 3230 Easton Blvd. in Des Moines. Burial will be at Decatur County Cemetery on Sunday, August 30, weather permitting.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Grandview Park Shelter
