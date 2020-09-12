Rick Courcier



Pleasant Hill - Rick Courcier, 37, passed away of cancer, September 10, 2020. He was born January 14, 1983 to Jim and Connie (Sullivan) Courcier at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA.



As a 2001 graduate of Clarke Community School in Osceola, Iowa, he enjoyed school, was active in sports and loved baseball. He worked part-time summers for Osceola Parks and Recreation with forever friend, Cooper; whose visits the last months of his life meant a lot.



He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005 and spent the next 15 years with the City of Pleasant Hill, Iowa Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed his job and was dedicated to the very end. Words can't express the appreciation of Russell, Heath, Ben, Madeline, and other fellow city employees for their visits and all their help and support.



Many of Rick's fun memories included, traveling and adventures with Jeremy and Kelli; the Stalefart Fantasy Football guys; Ryan and friends Minnesota fishing trips; the Messer family along with the Lions Club; and the yearly Thanksgiving trip to see cousin Mike and family for their "duking it out" over the Iowa/Nebraska football game. The last three years were the best memories yet, spending time and traveling with Jami Lynn. She treasured the last eight months helping care for and loving Rick as he fought cancer and is thankful for the time she was able to spend at his side.



His niece and nephew will always have memories of backyard soccer and baseball games, Rick attending their activities, and his close connection with the Easter Bunny.



Surviving Rick are Jim and Connie of Osceola, IA, Jami Lynn Narber of Des Moines, IA, brother Cory (Tracie) and their kids Megyn and Ryan of Norwalk, IA, uncles Gerald (Lin) Norcross of Carmi, IL, Gary (Denise) Sullivan of Atlantic, IA, grandmother Phyllis Sullivan of Osceola, IA, great aunts Eva Warford of Kansas City, MO, Georgia Frank of Griswold, IA, cousins and many friends.



Preceding in death are his grandparents Everett and Ruby Courcier, Gerald Sullivan, aunt and uncle Joyce and Bob Alexander.



Rick with his witty one liners and quick comebacks will be greatly missed!



Please join family and friends for an open memorial "Remembering Rick" at the Doanes Park Youth Center, 5050 Doanes Park Road, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1-5 pm.



Memorial donations will go to the Pleasant Hill Lions Club Fishing Derby c/o Steve and Sharon Messer at 1438 SE 78th Street, Runnells IA 50237.









