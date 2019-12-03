|
Ankeny - Rick Gingery, 75 of Ankeny, passed away suddenly after complications of surgery on December 1, 2019. There will be a visitation at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E 1st St., Ankeny) from 5-7p.m., Thursday, December 5th. A Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 6th also at the church. He is survived by his wife, Barb and children Chris and Julie and their families.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019