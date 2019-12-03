Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Rick Gingery


1944 - 2019
Rick Gingery Obituary
Rick Gingery

Ankeny - Rick Gingery, 75 of Ankeny, passed away suddenly after complications of surgery on December 1, 2019. There will be a visitation at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E 1st St., Ankeny) from 5-7p.m., Thursday, December 5th. A Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 6th also at the church. He is survived by his wife, Barb and children Chris and Julie and their families.

Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
